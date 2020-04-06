Tom Brady Reportedly Joins Super Exclusive Golf Club Amid Florida Move

Tom Brady is moving to Florida for the next two NFL seasons after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be spending his time in Derek Jeter‘s Tampa mansion and will be joining a new country club. Brady has reportedly become a member of the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Brady joining the club was confirmed by another member. The identity of this individual was not revealed due to club rules. However, the 42-year-old quarterback will not be able to head to the course in the coming weeks. Seminole closed three weeks ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The club likely will not open until October, which follows an annual schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady reportedly will take part in a match next month. He will join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning in an effort to raise money to fight the coronavirus. The future Hall of Fame QB is also a member of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. This course has hosted three U.S. Opens, the 1999 Ryder Cup and six U.S. Amateurs.

Interestingly enough, Brady is not the only member of the NFL’s elite that can regularly head to Seminole to tee up. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the second-leading receiver in NFL history, is also a member of Seminole. The club reportedly has avoided inviting major celebrities, such as Woods, in order to avoid publicity. However, having Brady join will put extra attention on Juno Beach.

Heading to the course is not an easy commute for Brady considering that it’s a three-hour drive from Jeter’s mansion. Granted, flying shortens the trip to only 30 minutes. Brady should be able to easily head to the Donald Ross-designed course once it reopens in the fall. Although he will be fairly busy trying to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

According to Golfweek, Seminole is one of the best courses. The site rated Brady’s new primary course 13th overall out of the Top 200 Classic Courses. For comparison, Augusta National, the site of the annual Masters Tournament, is rated fourth overall. Pebble Beach was rated as the eighth-best course.

With the coronavirus outbreak causing postponement among nearly all major sports, there are concerns about the NFL starting on time. President Donald Trump recently told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the season should start on time in September, but this is not guaranteed. If any games are delayed, Brady could quickly find himself with ample time to tee up at Seminole if it reopens in October.