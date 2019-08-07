Tom Brady Lists $39.5 Million House up for Sale

Tom Brady is putting his house on the market. Per NBC Sports Boston, the NFL star quarterback has listed his $39.5 million home up for sale which was built in 2015. The home is located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and includes five bedrooms, three-car garage and a driveway that holds up to 20 vehicles.

Along with those features, the home also had a gym, spa, and guest house with a yoga studio and an outdoor organic herb vegetable garden. And let’s not forget the seven bathrooms and the private pool, so the home has everything you need.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So where is Brady going? According to the New York Post, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, were recently seen in the New York area looking for homes. They have also been searching for homes in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey.

What does mean for Brady and his future in the NFL? Probably nothing since he recently signed a contract extension that will keep him as a member of the New England Patriots for at least another two seasons.

This year, the three-time MVP will earn $23 million which will be a raise of $8 million. In 2020, Brady will reach the $30 million mark and he will then make $32 million in 2021. ESPN reported that Brady is now tied with New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees as the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

NFL fans are not happy with this news because Brady continues to win. The contract extension comes on the heels of him winning his sixth Super Bowl title which gives him more than any other quarterback in NFL history. Shortly after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady was asked if he was going to retire.

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady told ESPN in January of his “zero” percent chance of retiring, ahead of his sixth Super Bowl victory via the Washington Post. “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

Either way, Brady continues to live the good life and it won’t stop anytime soon.