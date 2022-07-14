Tom Brady Gives Update on Relationship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady is setting the record straight about his relationship with Trump. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently spoke to Variety and was asked if he has spoken to the 45th President of the United States recently. Brady said that he hasn't "talked to him in a lot of years," and was then asked about the press making it seem like he and Trump were close.

"I think they just mischaracterized a lot," Brady explained. "And my personality isn't ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I'm not here to point out anyone else's flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don't. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don't. I love her to death, but we don't always see eye to eye. I don't see eye to eye with anyone. And I'm not responsible for what other people say. I'm really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I'm about, that's up to them, and I'm not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

In 2015, a picture of the MAGA hat in Brady's locker surfaced. At the time, Brady said, "He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times," per The Wrap. The perceived closeness to Trump did not sit well with some fans. In 2017, actor and die-hard New England Patriots fan Chris Evans shared his thoughts on Brady being reportedly close to Trump.

"Well, I tell you what. If anyone gets a pass it's Tom Brady," Evans told USA Today. "I'm just going out of my way to give Tom Brady a pass. He gave me five rings. What am I supposed to do? He gets a pass." Brady is entering his 23rd NFL season and third with the Buccaneers. In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL but decided to return to the league in March. In his career, Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He also has won five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards in his career.