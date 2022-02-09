Tom Brady Slyly Shaded Patriots With His Photo Choice for Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady may have trolled the New England Patriots when he announced his retirement from the NFL. The former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a photo of him in a Buccaneers uniform when he made the announcement. But as Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal pointed out, the photo Brady used was when he and the Buccaneers faced the Patriots inside Gilette Stadium earlier in the season. The Buccaneers defeated the Patriots that night.

While Brady hasn’t publicly said anything about the photo, he hasn’t said too much to the Patriots following his retirement. Patriots fans were not happy with Brady for not mentioning the team in his announcement. However, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement on Brady’s retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl winner wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Patriots Nation. I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

The photo Tom Brady used to announce his retirement was taken on Oct. 3 – inside Gillette Stadium when the Bucs beat the Patriots.



Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season and signed a contract with the Buccaneers. In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title in 18 years. This past season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns while leading the team to an NFC South championship.

No matter who Brady played for, he seemed to always win, but is there a chance he could make a comeback? “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said, on the Let’s Go! podcast Monday. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think [with] anything you never say never. At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady played in the NFL from 2000 to 2021. He spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. During that time, Brady won three MVP awards and won the Super Bowl MVP award five times. He won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award with the Buccaneers last season. In his career, Brady threw for 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 97.6.