Tom Brady Says He’s Disliked Dallas Cowboys ‘Since Coming out of the Womb a Niner Fan’

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and it’s a big game for both teams as they try to solidify their position in the playoffs. Brady wants to win every game he plays in, but this one is extra special because of how he grew up hating the Cowboys. Brady talked about the upcoming matchup to reporters on Wednesday and made it clear he’s never been a fan of Dallas.

“I’ve really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb as a Niner fan,” Brady said per Pro Football Talk which drew a lot of laughs. “But, no I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys and they’ve actually had a great winning organization. They’ve got a lot of great players in their history. Guys that I just, as a Niner fan, you’d play the Cowboys and every time they’d hand off to Emmitt Smith would be a 5-yard gain, and you would pull you hair out — and throw it up to Michael Irvin and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player, and the defenses, Ken Norton and Prime Time [Deion Sanders].

“I think the history of great players, the tradition – getting to meet Roger Staubach over the years has been – just such a cool guy. Someone to really look up to. And then what they’re currently doing with the team that they have, it’s one of the most talented teams in the NFL that are playing great on offense, defense and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Brady went on to say he loves this point of the season because as the playoffs get closer, the regular season games now are crucial.

“I love it. I love it,” he said. “I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year, as Thanksgiving approaches, and it means a lot for both teams. Every time we play at home it’s important to us but late in the year, we only have so many more chances left to go out there and put on a great performance, and we’ll try to do that.”

Brady has never lost to the Cowboys the four times he played against them, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 62 percent of those passes in those four games. Right now, the Patriots have a 9-1 record and they are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL.