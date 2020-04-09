Tom Brady Told Al Michaels He Was ‘Most Unhappy Quarterback in Football’ Last Season

Tom Brady was recently interviewed by Howard Stern, and he revealed he knew it was going to be last year with the New England Patriots as soon as the 2019 season began. After the interview, Al Michaels, who is the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football on NBC talked to Mike Tirio on NBC Sports Lunch Talk Live and he recalled a conversation he had with Brady in November, and he revealed the six-time Super Bowl champion was not happy with his current situation.

“We were talking to Brady, and Brady said to us, ‘I’m the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football,’” Michaels said. Interestingly enough, this was before the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens, who went on to finish with the best record in the AFC. Michaels called the game, which led to him talking to Brady before kickoff. However, Michaels admitted he was surprised to see Brady move on from the Patriots and sign a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the interview with Stern, Brady said: “I don’t think there was a final, final decision until it happened. I would say I probably knew before the start of last season.” It led to Brady talking to Patriots Owner Rober Kraft to tell him that he was not returning in 2020. He said: “I just went over and I said, look, I just want to say how much I love you and appreciate what we’ve done together,” Brady said when talking about his conversation with Kraft. “I know we’re not going to continue together, but thank you and thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career. I was able to call Coach Belichick at the same time, and it was great.”

Despite being unhappy last year, Brady had a great run with the Patriots, reaching the Super Bowl nine times while winning six of them, and he also won a combined seven MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. He’s now looking to have success with the Bucs, a team that hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since 2002. When he spoke to reporters after the signing, Brady said: “It’s an exciting moment for me in my life. Entering something that’s obviously very unique to me – first time it’s happened in 20 years. I’m kinda taking it day by day.”