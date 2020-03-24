Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus and Social Media Explodes

It’s been reported that the 2020 Olympics — scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan — are to be postponed due to coronavirus, and social media is exploding over the news. In a statement provided to USA Today, Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pound later added that he believes that the International Olympic Committee will begin announcing its new plans soon. “It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams was asked to comment on Pound’s statements, to which he replied, “It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board which was announced yesterday.” It has been speculated that the games may be postponed a full year, and take place in 2021 instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Social media users have since been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, with a number of their responses shared below.

​

This has got to be a joke — Matthew Shaver (@Mattch3w_) March 23, 2020

Wouldn’t 2022 be better for long-term planning since epidemiologists say it could be at least 12-18 months until we get to the other side of this mess? — Emily Schwartz Greco (@ESGreco) March 23, 2020

Question: In order to get back on even years, will Summer Olympics have another contest in 2024? — TruBlaque SarcDiva (@LisaJon70933170) March 23, 2020

​

About time. Countries are still dealing with pandemic and there’s no real need for athletes, coaches, and fans to traveling in mass numbers. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) March 23, 2020

and yet it was not announced on the @Tokyo2020 twitter account ? — Maureen (@mjbloech) March 23, 2020

And the IOC catches up to the rest of the world — Rob Layton (@Layton4Rob) March 23, 2020

​

The problem is, you’ve now lost 2-3 months of preparation and training time for the athletes, and disrupted the schedule of the Olympic trials.



To keep it scheduled for this year would be doing those athletes and their hard work a disservice. — Kritty (@Kritty_Cat) March 23, 2020

Well, it’s not official since there are still 4 weeks or less to determine if the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will go to next year in 2021 or be bumped a month or two for this 2020 year (2020 Tokyo belated Summer but in Fall Olympics post COVID-19, anyone?). — Darryl Heine (@dth1971) March 23, 2020

This is a sign of worldwide weakness — Justin Varkov (@JustinVarkov) March 23, 2020

​

Olympic games 2020 postponed this is disappointing as an athlete when you have made your national trial cut.

#olympics #2021 #COVIDー19 #bullshit — Adam Byrne AB (@AdamByrne_AB) March 23, 2020

Confession Time:



they just cancelled the #2020Olympics and I feel nothing.



I want to know when the real sports will resume.



And don’t play dumb, most of you don’t care about the olympics either 🤣 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) March 23, 2020

Tough but correct call. Easier call than the one re: NCAAs. #2020Olympics https://t.co/RVVkyYBZOs — Gregg Parini (@greggparini) March 23, 2020

​

In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now has the unique distinction of being based on an alternate version of a real-life event that will not happen in the form depicted in the game. pic.twitter.com/j2ww6XnQWw — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) March 23, 2020

Dick Pound did two great things for us today. First, he announced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to 2021, safeguarding the world from greater spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Then he gave us all a chuckle with his name when we needed it most.



Dick Pound. Superhero. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020

Canada won’t send athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo unless the games are postponed by one year, the country’s Olympic committee announced Sunday night. https://t.co/PfMlEiV2gJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2020

​

It’s with a heavy heart that the SDGC has learned the Summer #Olympics has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution. However, the #SocialDistancingGames2020 is prepared to step in. Look for further announcements of approved sports. — Social Distancing Games 2020 (@Distancing2020) March 23, 2020

Australia’s Olympic Committee announced that they will not send athletes if the Olympics takes place in 2020 https://t.co/0NfpoGO9Az pic.twitter.com/nT8Bm0gKaX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2020

​

Dear International Olympic Committee: let me help you. Postpone the Games. Protect the athletes. Let us have something fun to look forward to in late 2020 that is festive and welcoming. And stop being so self-absorbed.

Sincerely, The World #ItsNotAboutYou — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 22, 2020

postponing the 2020 olympics was the last straw for me, coronavirus STOP!!!! this is your last warning — halee (@haleeemariee) March 23, 2020