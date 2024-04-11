Morning Show Personality Found Dead in Park: Nathan Templeton Was 44

The tragic death of Sunrise reporter Nathan Templeton was announced on-air by a veteran of Channel Seven. In Geelong, Australia, the 44-year-old father of two was found near the Barwon River following a medical episode late on Tuesday afternoon, where it is believed he was walking his dog, reports news.com.au. He is survived by his wife, Kate, and their two young sons, Jack and James.

The police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called to a park in Newtown about 2:30 p.m. (on Tuesday) where the man was located deceased. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage." As a poolside reporter at the Olympic Games, Templeton made a name for himself on Seven's Sunrise.

Seven presenter Anne Sanders announced his death live during the network's 11:30 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday. "We're sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends who remember Nathan as an adoring father and a wonderful friend," she said.

A message was posted on Sunrise's Facebook page. "Love you Tempo," it read. ️"The tragic news of Nathan's passing has left us all at Sunrise and Seven profoundly saddened. Nathan was a respected journalist whose passion for storytelling was evident in all his years reporting for Sunrise and several Olympic Games. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones and especially his two young sons, during this difficult time."

Templetons' family issued a statement on Wednesday: "Our hearts are broken for an adoring father and a wonderful friend, who'll be missed by many." His career with the Seven Network spanned more than 12 years. It should be noted, however, that he last appeared on-air in late 2022 and worked in a behind-the-scenes role last year.

On Wednesday morning, Channel Seven's managing director of sport, Lewis Martin, emailed Channel Seven's newsroom to inform them of Templeton's death. Templeton was well-liked by the staff, according to news.com.au. "The tragic news of Nathan's death has left us all at Seven profoundly saddened," the internal message said.

"Nathan was a respected journalist whose passion for storytelling was evident in all his years reporting for Sunrise, 7News and multiple Olympic Games." Martin described Templeton as being "much-loved right across the network" and "right around Australia' for his coverage of major sporting events.

'Our deepest condolences go out to his family, especially his two young sons during this difficult time," he continued. "If you are impacted by this news, you are not alone. Please don't hesitate to reach out to a friend, colleague or your manager."

Basil Zempalis, the mayor of Perth and a former colleague, shared a photo obtained while covering the Gold Coast games in 2018. "This is how I'll remember Nathan. Always happy, so reliable, incredibly hard working and just so good to have on the team," he wrote.

"He was team first. Always. That smile made everyone smile, his colleagues, his friends, the athletes, the audience. "We'll miss you little mate, my deepest condolences to Kate and the boys – your dad was a champion, we'll never forget him."

Viewers have also expressed their condolences following the news of Templeton's death on Wednesday. "Omg such a lovely guy can't believe this was only talking to him at footy on Easter Monday," one person wrote. "RIP buddy..you were a ripper bloke. Always happy," another wrote.