Todd Gurley Confirms Fans' Fear After Lengthy Free Agency

Todd Gurley hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2020 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. And it looks like his free agency will not be ending as he recently appeared on the NFL Network and revealed that his football career has come to an end.

Gurley played six seasons in the NFL and was one of the top running backs in the league. He entered the NFL after a stellar college career. As a member of the Georgia Bulldogs, Gurley was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2012 and All-SEC Third Team in 2013. In three seasons, Gurley rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns in 30 games.

"I don't think there's any question about that one," he said, per Sports Illustrated. When asked later to clarify about being done playing football, Gurley stated, "Yeah, most definitely." In the Twitter thread, Gurley thanked several former NFL running backs such as Barry Sanders, Jamaal Charles, Jamaal Lewis, Jonathan Stewart, Marshawn Lynch, Matt Forte and Eick Dickerson. The 28-year-old explained he did that because he feels like the running backs need to be appreciated more.

It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022

"I just wanted to show gratitude man, because there's a lot of guys that's on this earth and especially as alpha males, we don't show the love like we're supposed to," he said. "I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they've done for me, just at an inspirational level."

Gurley was selected No. 10 overall by the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was there for five seasons before signing a contract with the Falcons in 2020. In his six seasons in the NFL, Gurley was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, selected to the All-Pro Team three times and named to the Pro Bowl three times.

In May, Gurley spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com and said he had no interest in playing this season. "Man, I'm good, man. I've been enjoying my life, spent a lot of [time with my family]. That's what it's all about," Gurley exclusively told PopCulture. "Been on the road for the last... I mean, since 2012, since I left high school. So just being able to just spend a lot of time with my family — this is the most time I ever spent with my family since I left before high school. So definitely, definitely haven't been focusing on trying to play, to be honest."