Tito Ortiz Wants to Become a Police Officer: 'Cops are the Good Guys'

Tito Ortiz is ready to take on an interesting new career. The former UFC light heavyweight champion told TMZ he wants to become a police officer. Ortiz realizes that officers are going through a hard time right now due to George Floyd's death but believes they are not the enemy.

"I plan on it," Ortiz said when asked about being an officer. "It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven't made my decision yet." Ortiz went on to say he wants to do something that will help his community. He also said after being told that cops are "bad guys," he realized as he got older, "the cops are the good guys."

"I'll be fighting one more time this year," he said. "I want to hang 'em up. But, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what's right for the country. Do what's right for the city, for my city." Oritz first mentioned being an officer on Instagram this week. He responded to one fan who said he was "losing hope" based on the police brutality and protests. Oritz responded: "Don’t you dare give up. "We need you. I need you. You can do it. I'm going to be a police officer. I can help bring respect back to officers. We should be treat each other how we want to be treated."

The interesting thing about all this is Oritz has a wild conspiracy theory about Floyd's death. He linked the death to Joe Biden's run for presidency and said the cause of death was not due to the officer's knee on Floyd's neck. "All of a sudden when [Joe] Biden said, 'If you don't vote for me you ain't black.' What’s the best way to do it? Oh yeah, let's just go and let an officer supposed kill a black guy," Ortiz said while watching the news. "You know he died from a heart condition right? It wasn't suffocation." Ortiz went on to say that the death of Floyd "was not right" and it "was completely wrong." However he also said the cop "that got arrested doesn’t look nothing like the cop that did it."