Tiger Woods Sends Message to Hideki Matsuyama After Winning Masters

Tiger Woods wasn't able to compete in the Masters this year but was still very happy on Sunday. The five-time Masters champion witnessed Hideki Matsuyama win the tournament for the first time, leading him to send a message on Twitter. Woods wrote that Matsuyama's win will make a huge "impact" on golf moving forward.

"Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical [The Masters] win will impact the entire golf world," Woods wrote. Matsuyama became the second man from Asia and the first from Japan to win the tournament held in Augusta, Georgia. He also became the first golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

"I can’t say I’m the greatest," Matsuyama said via Fox News. "However, I’m the first to win a major, and if that’s the bar, then I’ve set it." Matsuyama wins his first major tournament 10 years after his debut. He finished the Masters 10-under 278 for his 15th victory worldwide and sixth on the PGA Tour. According to Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill via ESPN, Matsuyama was considered one of the long shots to win, closing at 40-1 to get the green jacket. And Woods wasn't the only legendary golfer to congratulate Matsuyama.

"I think you've just seen the start of what's going to be truly one of your world's great players over the next 10 to 15 years," Jack Nicklaus said. As mentioned Woods, who last won the Masters in 2019, couldn't compete or attend as he is recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February. When the cause of the accident was announced, Woods sent a message to his fans on social media.

"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital." Woods also said he will "continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."