Tiger Woods Crash Findings Update Has Onlookers Puzzled

Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had determined the cause of a single-car rollover crash involving Tiger Woods. However, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the media that they would not release the information while citing privacy concerns. He said that the sheriff's department had reached out to Woods and his people and asked if they would waive the privacy, opening a path for a full release. With the news that the cause of the crash may not ever surface, Twitter users reacted in a wide variety of ways. Some people proclaimed that there was something nefarious taking place and that the authorities were "covering up" the reason. Others brought up Woods' past and said that he was under the influence of foreign substances. The comments continued as several people debated the cause of the crash.

You don't need permission to report someone was driving at an unsafe speed. Obviously there is more to this. — Bennie (@Clemfield2622) March 31, 2021 "Trust the police to leak it all soon enough," one Twitter user proclaimed. The vast majority of people voiced their opinions about the crash and what served as the root cause. A few said that they would simply be patient. They expressed the opinion that the real reason would surface in the coming days.

So they know Tiger Woods cause of his accident, but they won't reveal it.....is it that bad? pic.twitter.com/d2HPsghsPx — Tim Wermeling🦍 (@bigwerms) March 31, 2021 "Good. I dont even know how they have the right to release the report anyway," wrote one Twitter user. There were several people making bold statements about the crash and the cause that may never see the light of day. The majority criticized the authorities, but one person expressed happiness about the decision.

You had to know this is how it would be handled...second crash and Tiger doesn't want to lose his sponsors again. — ILuv2Dance 🌊 (@ILuv2Dance) March 31, 2021 "The 'Famous Card' works again... They'll be more speculation now especially considering his past," one person commented. There were several people comparing crashes that occur around the country to the one involving Woods. They proclaimed that he was receiving special treatment.

Why can not they reveal to public? It was lucky no one got hurt. But why is he so special? — bladerunner2068 (@bladerunner2068) March 31, 2021 "[LA County Sheriffs Department] - the most corrupt in the US. They will take pictures of deceased celebrities, yet withhold the cause of an accident for living," one person tweeted, referencing the deputies that took photos of the victims of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

pic.twitter.com/UMY7RXB560 — The Sports Eye 👁 (@theSportsEyes) March 31, 2021 "They've been sharing everything about Tiger Woods crash since investigating because they thought there was foul play. Now they say they found the cause but won't share because of his privacy?" another person tweeted. Several wondered why the authorities were no longer providing information after holding press conferences and speaking to TMZ.

Let me guess, he nodded out? — RagusaJr (@Bargdaffy159) March 31, 2021 "How about speeding in a known dangerous area but not known to Tiger?" one person commented. There were several that proclaimed that Woods had simply made a mistake while driving on that fateful morning. They said that he was unfamiliar with the terrain and should have been going at a slower rate of speed.