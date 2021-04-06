How to Watch the Masters on Paramount+

✖

The biggest golf event of the year has arrived. The top golfers in the world are currently in Augusta, Georgia to take part in the 2021 Masters, one of the four major championships on the PGA Tour. With CBS covering the Masters all week, this means Paramount+ will be the place to watch all the action. Fans can watch the Masters on the streaming network when the first round begins on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Fans cal also subscribe to Paramount+ with a free trial here.

Round 2 of the Masters will start on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third round will start at 10 a.m. ET Saturday and the final round will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday. This year's Masters is back on its regular schedule after the 2020 Masters were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dustin Johnson won the Masters last year and it's his second major championship. In a recent interview with ESPN, Johnson talked about how putting family first put things into perspective for him.

Make a plan for Thursday and Friday. #themasters https://t.co/o8sAzRjIbO — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2021

"It's different," he said. "Before me and Paulina had kids, golf was most important. Once you have a child, your perspectives change a lot. Now, my family's most important, and golf is next, or fits in there somewhere. But no matter what kind of day you have, whether you win or lose, you come home and your kids and Paulina, they're there. I win, my kids are really happy. If I don't, they're still really happy."

But can Johnson win the whole thing for the second year in a row? According to SportsLine, Johnson is listed as the favorite (9-1) followed by Jordan Spieth (10-1), Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1).

"Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10," the CBS Sports staff writes. "DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational." Johnson is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and DeChambeau.

