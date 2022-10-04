Tiffany Jackson, Former WNBA and Texas Longhorns Basketball Star, Dead at 37

Tiffany Jackson, a former Texas Longhorns basketball star who also played in the WNBA, died on Monday, the University of Texas announced. She was 37 years old. Jackson died after a battle with breast cancer. She recently worked at Texas as an assistant coach.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women's Basketball," Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. "From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas. I know she was so excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family."

Jackson played for Texas from 2003 to 2007 under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt. During her time with the Longhorns, Jackson played in 123 games with 103 starts and helped the team post a 30-5 record and a trip to the Sweet 16 during the 2003-04 season. She is the only person in school history to reach 1,000 points, 1,100 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career.

Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," Conradt said. "She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Jackson was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2004 and went on to be selected an All-American in 2005, 2006 and 2007. Following her career at Texas, Jackson was selected No. 5 overall by the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Jackson would play nine seasons in the league with the Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

In September 2015, Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Her cancer was in remission in May 2016, and she returned to the WNBA in February 2017. Jackson retired from basketball in May 2018 and returned to Texas to be an assistant coach. "We lost a member of our Sparks family today," the Sparks said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the Jackson family at this time."