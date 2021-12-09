‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers vs. Vikings

Believe it or not, it’s Week 14 of the NFL season, which means the playoffs have unofficially started for some teams. Tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Minnesota Vikings will have a playoff feel as both teams need a win to stay in the postseason race. The Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime, Fox Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Steelers (6-5-1) are just half a game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. After going on a three-game non-winning streak, the Steelers earned a huge victory this past Sunday. getting past the Baltimore Ravens 20-19. The Steelers know there is no room for error with there only being for weeks remaining in the 2021 season after this week.

“We keep saying when I talk to you all every week, it’s a must-win,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per the Steelers official website. “When you get to the playoffs, it’s a must-win. Because of the hole or whatever you want to say that we’ve kind of dug ourselves into, even though we’re not really in the hole because of the way the AFC is, we’re still behind some teams and have to do some work.”

Like the Steelers, the Vikings (5-7) are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. However, they are just one game out of the final postseason spot in the NFC, and they could be getting a key player back. According to ESPN, running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder. So far this season, Cook has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 27 passes. The Vikings will need all the help they can get because head coach Mike Zimmer could be fired if things don’t turn around.

“I feel pressure every year,” Zimmer told the Star Tribune in August. “So I don’t look at it like I’m coaching for my job. I’ve always felt like I’m going to put my resume out there on the field just like the players. And if people don’t think I’m good enough to do it, so be it. Somebody does … so I don’t really worry about all that stuff.”