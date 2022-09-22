Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Record Browns vs. Steelers on Amazon Prime Video

Week 3 of the NFL season starts tonight with Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The matchup will be the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to FirstEnergy Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns. The question is what channel is the Browns-Steelers game on with all the changes? Tonight's game will only stream on Prime Video starting at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on NFL+, and fans can watch a replay of the game on the streaming service when it's over. The pregame will start at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

With the game being on Prime Video, can it be recorded? Since it's not on broadcast or cable television, the Browns-Steelers game can't be recorded, but as mentioned, NFL+, will have it on demand, and the game will likely be shown on the NFL Network as a replay. This is the first year that NFL is having games exclusively on a streaming service as Amazon signed a monster contract with the NFL last year.

Thursday Night Football made its debut on Prime Video last week and was a huge hit. According to The Holywood Reporter, the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs averaged 13 million viewers. That is a 47% increase in the first Thursday Night Football game of the 2021 season that aired on NFL Network and digital platforms.

Originally, Thursday Night Football was seen on NFL Network, Fox and Prime Video. But what led to the NFL making the change to just streaming for the package? "NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video," Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement in March 2021.

"NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video." Both the Browns and Steelers come into tonight's game with a 1-1 record. Last year, the Browns finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. The Steelers finished with a 9-7-1 record in 2021 and made the playoffs as a seventh seed.