'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets

The fourth week of the NFL season kicks off tonight, and two teams have been decimated with injuries. The Denver Broncos and the New York Jets had high expectations for themselves before the season began, but both teams enter the Thursday Night Football contest 0-3 due to losing key players to injuries. The game, which will be played in Met Life Stadium, will air exclusively on the NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the game on their photos via Yahoo Sports as well as the Broncos and Jets mobile properties. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call while Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

One of the biggest injuries the Broncos are dealing with is at quarterback as Drew Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain a couple of weeks ago. Brett Rypien will get the start tonight, but head coach Vic Fangio said Jeff Driskel could see some action as well. Rypien, an undrafted free agent from Boise State, is the nephew of longtime NFL quarterback Mark Rypien.

"I think for anyone that's played the game or been in the league, that's the ultimate goal, to be ready when your name is called," Mark Rypien said on the Broncos official site. "I think he's always shown from the first day he arrived in Boise to the first day he arrived in Denver that he was going to do everything he could and whatever they asked him to."

The Jets have their starting QB in Sam Darnold who is not off to a great start this year. Not having his full arsenal of skill players on a consistent basis has been an issue, but the Jets have a long way to go in terms of being a contender in the AFC East.

"He does not like to lose, it eats at him," Jets coach Adam Gase said when talking about Darnold via the New York Post. "I love the fact that it just drives him to keep coming into the building and trying to find ways to improve. I can see it on his face after that last game, he was pissed. He was not only mad at the score, but just kind of how it went down. Things he knows he can do better and things that may have been out of his control that we just gotta move on from and we can’t hang on to."