'The Last Dance': Heckling Pacers Fan Memes Flood Twitter
The final episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday night, and one of the people showcased was a fired-up Indiana Pacers fan. The Pacers took on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in 1998, and one Pacers fan did everything she could to get under the skin of Michael Jordan and company. Unofficially dubbed "Karen" on social media, users had no choice but to make memes of her because of her passion for the game. Also with the coronavirus pandemic going on in the world, "Karen" was used to express how social media feels about being quarantined.
Unfortunately for "Karen" and the rest of the Pacers fans, the team couldn't take down the Bulls, losing in seven games. However, Jordan talked about the Pacers on The Last Dance and revealed they were the toughest team they faced in the postseason that year. The Bulls were a talented team, but the Pacers were right there with them as they featured Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Rick Smits and Larry Bird, who was the head coach. The team actually reached the NBA Finals in 1999-2000 but lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's a look at fans poking fun at Pacers fan "Karen."
Meredith Blake, but make it sports-y. pic.twitter.com/YMxdpOnPnR— Chase Thomas (@chase__thomas) May 18, 2020
Did you see me on the #TheLastDance! pic.twitter.com/3DWxJaagPz— Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) May 18, 2020
Pacers Karen loved her team so much she went to the salon and asked for the Rik Smits. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/OJTa1sFyEs— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 18, 2020
You didn’t mess with Pacers Karen! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/7gfc9QyBR9— Tim Kay (@tkcaddie) May 18, 2020
Y’all want to see the first Karen
pic.twitter.com/bwsHBpK8bu#pacers #LastDance— Naijaboy (@Ejoke21) May 18, 2020
"I want to speak to your manager" Karen Indiana Pacers fan pic.twitter.com/I369yCKeji— gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 18, 2020
Pacer Lady on ep 9 of The Last Dance may be the original ‘Karen’ pic.twitter.com/Niq3WluJNX— Blake Lynch (@MrBLynch) May 18, 2020
karen, pacers super fan: i’d like to lodge a noise complaint pic.twitter.com/dDLBIjoiVO— duchovny! (@DAlgonquin) May 18, 2020
When you have to wait more than 7 minutes for help at the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/Cy4zZZqfHr— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
When you’re tired of social distancing pic.twitter.com/paBYGsDVqD— Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) May 18, 2020
“I’m calling the cops right now” Karen the Pacers super fan pic.twitter.com/JKG0xzcMtc— Octavius Reid (@TaePoloReid_55) May 18, 2020
“I HAVE A RIGHT TO SHOP FOR MY HAIR PRODUCTS WITHOUT WEARING A MASK!!!” pic.twitter.com/7uIWWTsTJQ— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 18, 2020
Pacers Karen was wild 😂#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/pZbXrlhjpz— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) May 18, 2020
"NORMAL COLLAR FIND A NEW SLANT" pic.twitter.com/oXBWiHtagJ— Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) May 18, 2020
Karen Pacer is SO Indiana. I just can’t with her. #LastDance pic.twitter.com/qaieGMSfOD— Teri Harrington (@teri_harrington) May 18, 2020
Who’s grandmama is this?#TheLastDance #PacerKaren pic.twitter.com/iUW9whQauY— Christian Warner (@TrueWarner) May 18, 2020
When they won't let you into Gelsons without a mask pic.twitter.com/o14yxhvKAW— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 18, 2020
I have never loved anyone as much as I love this woman. pic.twitter.com/ln5BTFB66W— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 18, 2020
Our next caller is Karen from Indiana... pic.twitter.com/lYqoUzjrbu— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) May 18, 2020
“Open the country!” pic.twitter.com/Cr7qSL80WY— Jonathan (@jnthnwll) May 18, 2020