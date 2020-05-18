'The Last Dance': Heckling Pacers Fan Memes Flood Twitter

The final episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday night, and one of the people showcased was a fired-up Indiana Pacers fan. The Pacers took on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in 1998, and one Pacers fan did everything she could to get under the skin of Michael Jordan and company. Unofficially dubbed "Karen" on social media, users had no choice but to make memes of her because of her passion for the game. Also with the coronavirus pandemic going on in the world, "Karen" was used to express how social media feels about being quarantined.

Unfortunately for "Karen" and the rest of the Pacers fans, the team couldn't take down the Bulls, losing in seven games. However, Jordan talked about the Pacers on The Last Dance and revealed they were the toughest team they faced in the postseason that year. The Bulls were a talented team, but the Pacers were right there with them as they featured Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Rick Smits and Larry Bird, who was the head coach. The team actually reached the NBA Finals in 1999-2000 but lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's a look at fans poking fun at Pacers fan "Karen."