'The Last Dance' Extended to 142 Episodes in 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Sketch

The Last Dance has been fascinating NBA fans during the first six episodes. Viewers have loved reminiscing about Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, and they have been equally entertained by the side stories. These viewers are saddened about only having four episodes left, but Stephen Colbert has a solution.

A skit was created by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that envisioned a world where The Last Dance doesn't actually end. This skit talked about the rampant success of the documentary series and how it could continue. Instead of only 10 parts, the skit proclaimed that there would be a total of 142 that covered all aspects of Jordan's career. His time on the court was the main story, but the documentary would also include his impact on pop culture.

"With the massive success of our Michael Jordan 10-part docuseries, ESPN has decided to expand The Last Dance to 142 parts. That's right," the skit voiceover said. "We combed through all of the footage and decided to include everything — his shoes, his underwear, his sandwich." The skit also included fake interviews with actor Richard King, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"Space Jam. I don't care how great of an athlete you are, you must obey the laws of gravity," the astrophysicist said. The skit then revealed that The Last Dance would have a name change in honor of the extra 132 parts. It would be called: ESPN: Milking This Thing For All It's Worth.

The popularity of The Last Dance is well-documented; the NBA has even revealed that the documentary series has averaged 5.8 million viewers during the first six episodes. This is a much larger audience than the next-closest ESPN series, You Don’t Know Bo from 2012. The primary audience has been between the 18-49 age demographic, and Chicago posted an 11.4 rating during the past two episodes.

According to NBC Sports, the next two episodes will be full of storylines that will interest NBA fans. Jordan's brief time in Minor League Baseball will be featured, as will his relationship with his late father. Additionally, the upcoming episodes will address how the Hall of Famer deals with defeat and how he was viewed as "kind of a jerk" by some teammates.

If the next two episodes draw as much attention as the first six, there will be many viewers proclaiming that the series should continue. Increasing the number of episodes to 142 may be a little much, but these fans would not complain about a few extra. They just find this series to be endlessly fascinating.