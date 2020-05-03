'The Last Dance': Carmen Electra Reveals If She's in Tonight's Episodes

✖

The Last Dance continues on Sunday night with two more episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary series. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant is expected to be featured in old footage and interviews, but the other storylines are largely unknown. Will Carmen Electra show up once again? She revealed the answer to this question in the hours leading up to the episodes.

The longtime model posted some fan art on her Instagram account on Sunday, showing her and Rodman in a bed together at the Chicago Bulls home arena. Electra used this fan art to tease the upcoming episodes of The Last Dance. She also provided some answers about whether or not she will be included once again. Electra couldn't say for certain, but she doesn't believe that she will be shown on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on May 3, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

"It's gettin crazy ! I die over the photos & art [laughing face emoji] who's watching tonight ???? I don't think I'm in the next episodes but can't wait to see what happens next #thelastdance #chicagobulls #art #photos #letsgo," Electra wrote on Instagram. The fans responded by asking her to write a book full of stories from her relationship with Rodman.

Electra drew considerable attention following The Last Dance. The viewers knew that Rodman would be prominently featured, as well as a "vacation" that he took to Las Vegas. However, they did not initially realize that Electra would play such a prominent role. They were pleasantly surprised to see her on-camera and telling stories about a whirlwind romance with Rodman.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said during the episode. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis' girlfriend. He was wild. But to be honest, I didn't realize what the team's schedule was. I didn't know he took a detour."

Electra also told a story about hiding when Jordan came to Las Vegas to bring Rodman back to the Bulls. The team was in the midst of the season and was searching for a sixth title. When he knocked on the door, Electra hid behind the couch with covers on top of her. She didn't want the future Hall of Famer to see her in such a compromising position.