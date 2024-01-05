The Cost of a 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Super Bowl is a little more than a month away, and along with the big game, NFL fans will be looking forward to watching fresh commercials. With the Super Bowl being the biggest sporting event of the year, the cost of a 30-second commercial during the game costs a pretty penny. According to Sportico, it will cost a company $7 million to air a 30-second sport during the 2024 Super Bowl which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. CBS Sports ad sales chief John Bogusz told Sportico in August that his team has sold 90 percent of CBS' available in-game spots, leaving the network with 10 units on its plat at the time.

We are pacing well ahead of when we had the game last time," Bogusz said. For the 2023 Super Bowl, Fox tallied $650 million in ad sales. Bogusz said CBS is well on its way to surpassing that. In November, a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter that the game inventory for Super Bowl LVIII "is virtually sold out, pacing ahead of schedule."

But which brands will have commercials during the NFL's championship game? According to Brand Innovators, Drumstick will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad starring Eric Andre during the third quarter. "Last year we debuted our 'Another Day, Another Drumstick' campaign, and we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring America's favorite sundae cone to the biggest stage yet," Kerry Hopkins, Marketing Director Drumstick, said in a statement shared with Brand Innovators. "With the help of our beloved Dr. Umstick and his new friend, Eric Andre, we'll take viewers on a hilarious journey reminding them that any day is a good day for a Drumstick."

Oreo will return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade with a 30-second spot in the third quarter. "The OREO brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US, said in a statement shared with Brand Innovators. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for Milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming throughout the next year."