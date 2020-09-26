Texas' Bijan Robinson Avoids Injury After Terrifying Play, and Fans Are Relieved

Heading into the 2020 season, University of Texas coach Tom Herman said that freshman running back Bijon Robinson would play. The big star did just that on Saturday, but he had a very frightening moment. Robinson tried to hurdle during one play, but the defender hit his legs and spun him upside down while another player hit him in the back. Robinson landed facedown in the middle of the field and his neck bent at a very awkward angle.

When the football fans saw this play, they immediately expressed concern for the young running back. Many proclaimed that they initially thought he had broken his neck and that he would be out for the season. Others, however, simply talked about how they were shocked at the play and the hits. While the comments varied on Saturday afternoon, the fans overwhelmingly expressed relief after hearing that Robinson simply jumped up after the play.