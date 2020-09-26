Texas' Bijan Robinson Avoids Injury After Terrifying Play, and Fans Are Relieved
Heading into the 2020 season, University of Texas coach Tom Herman said that freshman running back Bijon Robinson would play. The big star did just that on Saturday, but he had a very frightening moment. Robinson tried to hurdle during one play, but the defender hit his legs and spun him upside down while another player hit him in the back. Robinson landed facedown in the middle of the field and his neck bent at a very awkward angle.
When the football fans saw this play, they immediately expressed concern for the young running back. Many proclaimed that they initially thought he had broken his neck and that he would be out for the season. Others, however, simply talked about how they were shocked at the play and the hits. While the comments varied on Saturday afternoon, the fans overwhelmingly expressed relief after hearing that Robinson simply jumped up after the play.
It might take you a while to figure out what you’re looking at and what happened here but that’s his own head under his own back. That Bijan Robinson got up and off the field after this is a miracle. pic.twitter.com/fCKxvJup5j— Tony Reali (@TonyReali) September 26, 2020
Holy crap. Bijan Robinson somehow jogged off the field after this. #Texas #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/t7VI0HMF3B— Chris Tavarez (@ChrisTavarez) September 26, 2020
Is he okay? pic.twitter.com/OiyngSid2t— PERCzingis (@WhereIsLexLuger) September 26, 2020
My back flared up just watching this— Grey Hulk (@opph20) September 26, 2020
the Bijan Robinson video that's going around is scary.
he's an incredible kid. humble, kind, perpetually grateful. glad to see he's alright.— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 26, 2020
A miracle Bijan Robinson popped right up after this. https://t.co/4EjkCUxu3r— Aaron @ 🏡 (@AaronGrisham247) September 26, 2020
Good Lord pic.twitter.com/ge4YJFLG33— Dialante (@Deetalksalot) September 26, 2020
The fact that Bijan Robinson got up after landing like that is insane—my spine is misaligned just watching it 😳— Alex Stockwell (@alexrstockwell) September 26, 2020
Bijan Robinson with one of the nastiest scorpions I have ever seen... how did he just walk off the field like nothing happened.. https://t.co/x1zy7NKn4W— AdamKo (@AdamKoKnows) September 26, 2020
My neck hurts just thinking about Bijan Robinson's landing. Really dangerous to try to hurdle a player who hasn't already thrown low.— Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) September 26, 2020
I never want to see that Bijan Robinson replay ever again— sara (@_saracannon) September 26, 2020
Bijan Robinson, freshman RB from Texas... that's the back side of his knee almost hitting his helmet.... guy just shook it off and walked off... hero pic.twitter.com/GITbqNAL9E— Rob Grimwood 🇬🇧 (@FFBritBaller) September 26, 2020
Today I learned Bijan Robinson is a slinky. pic.twitter.com/HNT8hfAJFl— Kevin Babcock (@knbpixels) September 26, 2020