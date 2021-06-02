Texans Sign Former Patriots Player

✖

The Houston Texans have added a running back who spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots. This week, the team announced it has signed Rex Burkhead to add more depth to the running back position. Burkhead helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2018.

The addition of Burkhead means the Texans will have an experienced backfield as it includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay. Johnson was the Texans leading rusher last year, recording 691 rushing yards while tallying 1,005 total yards and eight touchdowns. Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowler who spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. In his career, Ingram has rushed for 7,234 yards and 75 touchdowns. Lindsay spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos and rushed for 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. He signed with the Texans in March.

Burkhead was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round in 2013. He only played in one game during his rookie year and then only saw action in nine games in 2014. He began seeing more action in 2015, playing in every game and rushing for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Burkhead also caught 10 passes for 94 yards that season.

Burkhead would play one more season with the Bengals before signing a contract with the Patriots. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2017 and rushed for 18 yards while posting 43 receiving yards in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, Burkhead helped the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl after rushing for 43 yards. In November 2020, Burkhead suffered a season-ending knee injury ironically against the Texans.

The Texans are doing everything they can to improve on their 4-12 record from last season. One big question Houston has to answer is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is still looking to be traded despite the legal issues he's dealing with right now. If Watson is not available this season, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills on the roster. Taylor will likely be the starter since he would have the most experience.