Texans RB Carlos Hyde Screams NSFW Comment After Scoring Against His Former Team

As former Kansas City Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde showed on Sunday, suiting up against a former team can add some extra excitement to the game. The current Houston Texan, who was traded from KC before week one, proved this when he scored a touchdown against his former team and screamed a very NSFW comment directly into the CBS cameras.

“They can’t stop us! They can’t f—— stop us,” Hyde screamed after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. This play brought Houston within one point of KC with three minutes remaining in the first half and provided a boost to the entire team.

The Texans responded with another score after a sack and a forced fumble on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, taking a 23-17 lead into halftime. The NSFW comment can be heard in the video below.

After falling behind 10-0 to start the game, the Texans put the ball into Hyde’s hands in an attempt to create some competition. This was a sign of faith after Hyde’s early fumble directly led to a Chiefs field goal. The veteran runner responded with 56 yards rushing in the first half, as well as the touchdown that led to his comment into the cameras.

Given that Hyde has been running well for the Texans all season while piling up 310 yards and two touchdowns, it would serve as a surprise that he was even available for trade. Hyde joined the Chiefs in March after spending the 2018 season with both the Jaguars and the Browns.

However, the veteran became more of an afterthought due to the presence of Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy. He was made available as teams were cutting their rosters down, and the Texans leaped at the opportunity.

With starter Lamar Miller suffering a torn ACL during the preseason, there was a noticeable gap in the backfield. Trading with the Browns to acquire Duke Johnson was one step toward rebuilding the position, but the Texans felt it was critical to also add Hyde to the rotation. So far, this move has benefited the Texans, as evidenced by the touchdown on Sunday.

Technically, this game against the Chiefs may not qualify as a “revenge game” considering that Hyde never suited up in a regular-season game for the Missouri-based franchise. Still, there was no denying that he relished the opportunity to provide a game-changing touchdown.