Terrell Owens Reportedly Coming out of Retirement Leads to Wild Reactions From Fans

Time to get your popcorn ready because Terrell Owens is making a return to football. According to Reuters, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver is unretiring to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, which is based in Atlanta. Owens will reportedly be playing with the Zappers with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Owens, 48, hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2010 season. Over the years, Owens said he could still play in the NFL because he stays in shape. “There’s no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today,” Owens said to TMZ Sports last year. “I’m not washed up. “Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don’t forget how to ride that bike.”

Owens continued: “I’ve been on the track, and, honestly, I just ran probably like a week ago. “I was clocked at like a 4.4. Faster than I probably ever have in probably in a while.” Owens played for five different NFL teams from 1996 to 2010. In his career, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He’s a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team and the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Owens playing football again.

48-year-old Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league and he's likely to play for the Zappers. His QB would be Johnny Manziel. https://t.co/GQOMHZwLYU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2022

One person wrote: “I’m calling it, if he dominates, like he’s a NFL player vs pop Warner kids dominate, he will get a call from an NFL team. “

Another person wrote: “Rewind the tape, throw the ball up on [Jalen Ramsey] top 3 most overrated player….. [Terrell Owens] could go out right now in Crocs and drop 150yds, 8 catches and a couple of tds on him.”

One fan said: “Terrell Owens is really back in football playing with JohnnyManziel in the fan controlled football league lmao.”

One fan stated: “Terrell Owens could’ve been the LeBron James of football had he had the LeBron James mentality and work ethic.”

One fan explained: “Terrell Owens is coming out retirement….he’s got a better chance of seeing Trump without orange skin than making a team.”

And this person wrote: “If Terrell Owens is in the same league as Johnny Manziel anything can happen. May be time Sully puts the cleats back on and joins that league.”