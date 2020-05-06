Tennessee State RB Jordan Bell Has Leg Amputated After Motorcycle Crash, Plans on Continuing Football Career

✖

Tennessee State University running back Jordan Bell crashed his motorcycle in Nashville on April 4. Emergency services rushed to help, but the damage to his leg was so severe that doctors were forced to amputate. Despite sustaining broken bones and severed nerves, Bell still has plans on continuing to play football after losing part of his left leg.

The crash occurred when the 20-year-old running back was riding a red 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000. He hit a pothole, lost control and was thrown into a concrete wall. Bystanders witnessed the crash and rushed to help until emergency services could arrive. Bell has since been recovering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but his teammates and coaches have still found ways to stop by and check on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tsu_football on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT

"I'm not going crazy, thinking about my whole future right now," Bell told the Tennessean. "But I'm [motivated] to make big chunks in progress [toward] what I'm focused on. And what I'm focused on right now is mid-May. That's when I'm going to walk and do everything myself. I'm going to be ready for my prosthetic."

A GoFundMe campaign has since been set up by Bell's family in order to potentially raise $50,000 for his medical bills. There are concerns about violating NCAA rules with this fundraising campaign, so the Tennessee State University Athletics Compliance Office set it up in compliance with NCAA legislation. According to the campaign, the funds raised will be used to pay for Bell's medical bills, medical equipment and a prosthetic. Some of the money will also be used to support the running back and his family during his recovery.

"Tennessee State University football student-athlete, Jordan Bell, was in a motorcycle accident on April 4, 2020," the campaign's description reads. "After Jordan’s first surgery and not seeing the desired results, the doctors believed it was in Jordan's best interest and health to amputate his left leg just below the knee. Jordan has since been released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery that includes physical therapy a few days a week."

Bell appeared in all 12 games for the TSU Tigers during the 2019 season. The redshirt sophomore was primarily used on kick coverage, and he led the roster with six special teams tackles. He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown against Tennessee Tech.