Tarvaris Jackson Lost Control of Car Before Fatal Crash, According to Police Report

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a fatal car crash in Alabama earlier this month, and details of the crash have surfaced. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Jackson lost control of his car while doing 70 in a 30 mph zone. Jackson slammed into a signpost, and he crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened on April 12 in Montgomery, Alabama at approximately 8:50 p.m. CT. The police report also states the road Jackson was driving on was not well lit, and "he lost control while going around a bend." A few minutes after the crash, first responders arrived on the scene and Jackson was "unable to give a reason why he crashed his vehicle." He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police didn't test Jackson for drugs or alcohol, but he was wearing his seatbelt.

Jackson started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. He was a member of the Vikings for five years before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. The following year, Jackson was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He was cut from the Bills in 2013, but he returned to Seattle and played there for three seasons. In 2019, Jackson was hired to be the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, and he planned on being a coach in the NFL.

"I do want to coach on a professional level," Jackson said to the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 2018. "Of course, you have dreams. … In the back of my head, I do want to be a head coach one day, but right now I want to be the best quarterback, grad assistant coach that I can be … I want to just focus as much as I can on learning the coaching side."

Jackson started his college football career at Arkansas. However, due to an injury he suffered during his freshman year, he saw limited action in his first two seasons, which led to him transferring to Alabama State. Jackson led the Hornets to a 10-win season in 2004, and he was named to the All-SWAC Second Team in 2005 after throwing 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

One of the notable things Jackson is known for his being a Super Bowl champion. He was Russell Wilson's backup when they were both on the Seahawks in 2013. In that season, the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl, and it was the first championship in franchise history.