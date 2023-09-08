Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Decision on QB Joe Burrow Before Season Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals just made a big move on their star quarterback before their 2023 season kicks off this weekend. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals and Joe Burrow agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract averages $55 million per year.

On Wednesday, Burrow spoke to reporters about being with the Bengals for his entire NFL career. "This is where I want to be," Burrow said. "This is where I want to be my whole career. We're working toward making that happen. You've seen what the front office has done and what Zac [Taylor] has done in their time here. I'm a small part of that. I'm excited to be a part of that."

Burrow's contract extension comes after top quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) and Lamar Jackson signed big contracts that made them the highest-paid players at the time. "He's not a superstar in the NFL. He's a superstar in all sports. He's just so genuine," Bengals head coach ZacTaylor told a podcast this summer. "There's nothing about him that's forced. Sure, he's a talented guy that works just as hard as any person I've been around to make himself and the team better. He's just genuine in every interaction that he has.

"He's lived up to those expectations for us and I know that he feels like he's got championships to win," Taylor added. "It's franchise-altering when you have a guy playing at that position the way that he does." Burrow, 26, has helped the Bengals become a Super Bowl contender after the team spent several seasons at the bottom of the league. He was selected by the Bengals No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in just 10 games due to a torn ACL. Burrow came back in 2021 and threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and was named Comeback Player of the Year. Last season, Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and led the Bengals to its second consecutive AFC Championship appearance.