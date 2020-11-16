Syracuse Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Jim Boeheim, the longtime head coach for the Syracuse men's basketball team, has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on Sunday after getting tested before the start of the Orange's season. He is currently asymptomatic and isolating at home.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week. Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Boeheim said in a statement. "I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

Boeheim, who turns 76 this week, is the oldest coach in men's Divison I men's basketball history, according to USA Today. He has been with the team since 1969 and led the team to a national championship in 2003. Syracuse athletic director John Widhack said the school's "top priority" is making sure Boeheim and the student-athletes are healthy.

"From that testing, we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive," Widhack said in a statement. "As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week."

Boeheim started as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 1976. Along with winning the national title, Boeheim has led the Orange to the Final Four five times (1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, 2016) and has won 10 Big East regular-season titles (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2010, 2012). Boeheim was as consensus winner of the Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading the team to a 30-5 season and an appearance in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. He has also won three Olympic gold medals after being an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016.