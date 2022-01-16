Super Wild Card Weekend: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys

The fourth game of Super Wild Card Weekend features two teams that knew each other very well. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a contest that will be seen on multiple channels. The kickoff time for today’s game will be at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS and Nickelodeon. It will also stream on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBSSports.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

This will be the second consecutive year Nickelodeon will air an NFL playoff game. Since the network is family-oriented, the broadcast and presentation of the game will be focused more on the younger viewers. This also gives kids an opportunity to understand the NFL better.

“You can expect even more vivid content, and more vivid AR and virtual reality,” Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Neveah Green, who will call the game with Noah Eagle told PopCulture.com. “There’s going to be a huge blimp that goes around the stadium dropping virtual slime. It’s Nickelodeon, so there’s slime in our blood. There’s slime in everything that we do. So instead of the end zone, we actually have the slime zone. So it’s going to be more realistic and more visually appealing than last year, and it’s going to be more fun.”

This will be the eighth time the 49ers and Cowboys have faced each other in the playoffs. The last three times the two teams met in the playoffs was in the NFC Championship game. The Cowboys won the matchup in 1992 and 1993 while the 49ers won the matchup in 1994. The teams that won the game went on to win the Super Bowl.

“This matchup’s historic in terms of NFL relevance, and these are two franchises that are built into the fabric of the history of the league,” Eagle told PopCulture. “So, for them both trying to get back to that glory, which they’ve now missed out on for decades at this point, for Dallas, America’s team, it felt like for a large portion of this season, this could be the year for them, and it still does.” The 49ers and Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since they battled each other in the 1990s. The 49ers reached the big game in 2012 and 2019 but came up short against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.