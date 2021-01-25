Super Bowl LV: Fans React to NFL Showdown Between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV is now set. The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last year, will defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are led by Tom Brady who will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl, the most in NFL history. Tampa Bay will also be the first team in Super Bowl history to play the game at their home stadium. The Chiefs were able to reach the Super Bowl by finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record, the best in the NFL. In the playoffs, Kansas City took down the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills. Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, they have won 38 regular-season games and six postseason games. The Bucs were able to turn things around after going 7-9 in 2019. In March, Brady signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay and led the team to an 11-5 regular-season record. In the playoffs, the Bucs defeated Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers to reach their first Super Bowl since 2002. Scroll down to look at NFL fans reacting to the matchup.

See you in Tampa. #SBLV @Chiefs | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/H9RLOhKqkt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2021 The final game of the 2020 NFL season is less than two weeks away, and fans are ready. One person responded to this post by writing: "Despite the fact that I believe there was some irregularities in both games, I still congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their victories, and I wish for Super Bowl 55 to be a fun and exhilarating game for anyone who watches!"

Mahomes vs. Brady. Chiefs vs. Buccaneers. One for the ages. pic.twitter.com/9dvgRsRXgK — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021 Fans are also ready to see Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes go toe-to-toe once again. The two met earlier in the year, and the Chiefs came away with a 27-24 victory. Mahomes is Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP winner and he won the 2018 MVP award. Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time Super Bowl MVP winner and won the NFL MVP award three times.

The Buccaneers dropped to 7-5 after losing to the Chiefs on Nov. 29. Tony Romo at the end of that game: "I think there's a better than good chance ... that these two are gonna be here in Tampa (for the Super Bowl)." pic.twitter.com/Pw0NY8rr82 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 25, 2021 Tony Romo believed the Chiefs and Buccaneers would meet in the Super Bowl after the two teams met each other in November. Both teams were able to close out the season strong and carried the momentum into the playoffs.

Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl... pic.twitter.com/rX17VOAlzt — Tom Grossi Ⓥ (@tomgrossicomedy) January 25, 2021 There are some fans who are not happy with the matchup. Buffalo Bills fans were hoping the team could reach their first Super Bowl since 1993. Green Bay Packers fans believed their team was going to win their first Super Bowl since 2010.

The @Chiefs trying to repeat as SB champs for the 1st time since the @TomBrady led Patriots.. against the Tom Brady led @Buccaneers ? Yes please — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 25, 2021 The Chiefs are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady and the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. It's very interesting that Kansas City has to defeat a Brady-led Bucs team to reach that goal.

Brady vs Mahomes in the Super Bowl gonna be like #Buccaneers #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/eCW4XmUjk5 — Keith N Moore Jr (@KeithZylla) January 25, 2021 Many consider Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL right now. Those same people look at Brady as the GOAT. Will this game be the passing of the torch or will Brady continue his dominance?