Super Bowl Halftime: Major Music Star Shuts Down Performance Rumors

One major music star is setting the record straight about performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. According to TMZ, Taylor Swift is not headlining the show despite speculation on social media. The speculation comes after fans thought the NFL dropped a few Easter eggs that hinted at Swift being the big performer. But TMZ spoke to sources with direct knowledge who said Swift is not performing at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona in February 2023.

The NFL announced at midnight that Apple Music will be the sponsor of the show. Swift has been making her share of midnight announcements, leading fans to beleive she was connected to the halftime show. Additionally, TMZ pointed out that Swift had a deal in place with Coca-Cola, making it had to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show because Pepsi was the sponsor for the last 10 years. Now that Pepsi removed itself as the sponsor, fans thought Swift could jump at the chance to headline the show.

The NFL and Apple Music have a big decision to make because performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a big deal. In February, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent headlined the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and the event won three Creative Emmy Awards. In the summer PopCulture.com spoke with hip-hop legend Ice Cube, and he was asked why he didn't perform at the show since it was in Los Angeles.

"Peoples ask me 'Cube, why wasn't you there?' I'm like, 'Dude, when I do the Super Bowl, it's going to be Ice Cube.' You know what I'm saying?" Ice Cube said. "I ain't going to do the Super Bowl, you know what I mean? It's part of nobody else show. I mean, it's going to be my show."

Swift, 32, is set to release a new album called Midnights on Oct. 21. This will be the 10th studio album for Swift and the fourth in three years as she released Lover in 2019, Folklore in 2020 and Evermore which also came out in 2020. In her career, Swift has made seven No. 1 songs and has won 11 Grammy Awards with 42 nominations.