Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro Player Makes Big Announcement on NFL Career

A five-time All-Pro offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion has made a decision concerning his NFL career. Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles went to Twitter on Monday to announce he's returning to the team for his 13th NFL season.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't f—ing done yet!"

Jason Kelce will return to Eagles for 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/HPKIWix2y4 — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Kelce is a free agent and can't sign a contract with the Eagles until Wednesday when the 2023 league year begins. He has put together a Hall of Fame career as he's been selected to the All-Pro First Team five times, the Pro Bowl six times and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017. Kelce also helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl this past season, but the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs which features his brother, Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce has contemplated retirement for the last several seasons, according to ESPN. Following this year's Super Bowl, Kelce talked about what goes into his decision on playing another year. "You try and weigh whether you think, one, you can still do it at a high level, and two, whether you want to do it," Kelce said at the time. "I think that's the big thing. It's a grind. I know that I could still probably come back and perform at a high level or a good level.

"It's getting harder every year. I'm nowhere near the player I used to be. Jalen Hurts makes all of us look a lot better and makes my job a lot easier. It's only going to go [downhill], and whether you can be accountable to your teammates and perform at that level and mentally you have the energy to be the difference-maker that I feel I am in that regard; all that stuff will factor in." Getting Kelce back is big for the Eagles as the team scored a franchise-record 477 points in 2022. The team also scored 32 rushing touchdowns, tied for the third-most in NFL history.