Super Bowl 2023: 7 NFL Teams Favored to Win Next Year’s Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl champions after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the game Sunday Night. But who will win it all next year? Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023, and it will be the fourth time Arizona will host the Super Bowl. With the Rams being the champions they will have a chance to go back-to-back, which hasn’t happened in nearly 20 years.

“I can’t say enough about the resilience of this team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. “Guys stepping up when they had to and it’s going to sound like a broken record, but that’s what makes this team great. That’s why they’re world champs. Our best players stepped up in the most crucial and critical moments. You end up losing some guys and guys were asked to step up.

“I just can’t say enough about how much I love this group. They play for one another. There’s something really powerful about being a part of something bigger than yourself and you can see that in the way these guys competed. Love these players. Love these coaches. They are world champs and I’m glad I don’t have to listen to Gary give me shit anymore.” Here’s a look at seven teams favored to win Super Bowl LVII, per SportsBetting.ag.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have played in two of the last three Super Bowls and have reached the AFC Championship game the last four years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the NFL, which means his team will always be in the hunt.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are a team on the rise due to the play of quarterback Josh Allen. In 2020, the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game. In 2021, the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs in overtime.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will be in the hunt again as long as Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive lineman Aaron Donald don’t retire. They gave up a lot of draft capital to get the top veteran players in the league. It paid off this year, but can it happen again?

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals surprised everyone by reaching the Super Bowl this year. But based on the way they played in the playoffs, the Bengals have a chance to do some special things with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys had a disappointing end to a good 2021 season, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. This team is strong on both sides of the ball with quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers played in the Super Bowl during the 2019 season and reached the NFC Championship game this past season. The team will be a little different as they will likely move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and start Trey Lance.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played in the last three NFC Championship games but have not reached the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. They have the talent to reach the Super Bowl next year, but it all depends on if Aaron Rodgers is back with the team or not.