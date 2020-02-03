Super Bowl 2020: What is Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Daughter’s Name?

Jennifer Lopez shocked fans watching Super Bowl LIV Sunday night when she brought up her and Marc Anthony‘s 11-year-old daughter during her and Shakira‘s halftime show performance. Plenty of Lopez fans took to social media to wonder about the preteen, who helped her mom sing a few bars toward the end of the show. Her name is Emme Maribel Muñiz, and it’s possible she’s looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps to stardom.

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

After Lopez took the stage with “Jenny From the Block” and “Get Right” following a few hits from Shakira, she was joined by a children’s choir, which included her daughter. Emme sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” as Lopez returned to the stage draped in a feathery Puerto Rican flag.

Even for an 11-year-old, Emme isn’t new to show business. She previously wowed fans when Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video of rehearsals for her Today show summer concert series last year when Emme visited Lopez during rehearsals and sang an impromptu rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

“We should have her come out and do something on tour,” Lopez said in the video at the time. “Want to? Want to put a little piece in the show?”

“I don’t know,” Emme replied, although now it’s clear that Lopez followed through with that promise.

Emme has a twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz, of whom Lopez has also shared several social media posts. In a video Lopez shared to her YouTube channel last year, she let her kids ask her anything.

“Is being a mom different than you expected?” Max asked in the 10-minute long clip.

“You cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you are a mom,” she responded.

Lopez and Anthony welcomed Emme and Max on Feb. 22, 2008, which means the twins will turn 12 in a few weeks. Lopez and Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, married in 2004 after her failed engagement to Ben Affleck, and divorced in 2011. Anthony is now married to Shannon De Lima while Lopez is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who has two children, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez previously praised Emme’s singing voice, telling Entertainment Tonight last year that she takes after her dad.

“She’s got her daddy’s voice. She’s amazing,” Lopez said. “It’s natural. Emme could always sing. I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself.”

Anthony tweeted his support for Emme following her halftime performance. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart emoji] and I am forever yours,” he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter performing.

Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor / Getty