Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Reveals Perfect Post-Game Photo After Chiefs Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their first Super Bowl victory since 1970 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Sunday night, halftime show act Shakira celebrated her historic performance with Jennifer Lopez. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer called the support from her fans the “best birthday gift” she could hope for. Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Feb 2, 2020 at 6:53pm PST

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” Shakira wrote in English and Spanish on Instagram, alongside a photo from her performance. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shakira’s post quickly earned more than 1.1 million likes in less than 40 minutes.

Shakira kicked off the halftime show with “She Wolf” to start her marathon six-song set. She also performed “Empire,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny,” “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Lopez then performed six solo songs before Shakira came back on stage to perform “Let’s Get Loud” with Lopez and Lopez’s daughter Emme. They ended the show with “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the song Shakira wrote for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Two months before the Super Bowl, Shakira performed at the Davis Cup in Madrid. It was her first show in a year and acted as the warm-up for Sunday.

“I can really be hard on myself wanting it to be 100% perfect but I know perfection doesn’t exist but it’s a lesson I haven’t quite learned yet,” Shakira told 60 Minutes. “If it were up to me I wouldn’t be celebrating any of my performances.”

In the same interview, Shakira agreed music can be “therapeutic” and jokingly said it saves her from visiting a psychiatrist.

“Such a therapeutic, yeah, cathartic vehicle, you know, for me to express my thoughts and my angst,” she said. “Sometimes I’m just restless, and I don’t know what it is. And I think it’s— what I just need is a piece of paper and a pen or my computer, and just start writing. And then being able to put music to those words. It’s something really beautiful, I guess.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images