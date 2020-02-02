Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Fiery Miami Party Ahead of Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIV is here and Jennifer Lopez will be performing the halftime show along with Shakira. However, before Lopez takes the stage in front of millions of viewers all over the world, she and her fiancee, Alex Rodriguez, threw a party in Miami. The party was held on Friday night and some of the stars who attended the event were Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza, music executive Tommy Mottola and his wife, Mexican pop star Thalia according to Entertainment Tonight.

As for the show itself, Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight it will be memorable.

“It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic,” he said. “I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

Here’s a look at Lopez and Rodriguez at the party.

JLo and Thalia Hanging Out

Thalia shared a few photos of her at the party and hanging with Lopez. In the caption, Thalia wrote: “Latinas in da house! Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod’s. Fun night! Go get them baby!





Asifa Mirza

It looked like Asifa Mirza had a great time at the party as she’s seen with Lopez. She wrote: “Thank you JLo and Arod for hosting an amazing party.”

Another Look at Thalia

Here’s another look at Thalia at the party. She’s seen holding a replica Vince Lombardi trophy, so does this mean she’s looking to become a Super Bowl Champion in the near future? Most NFL fans would be down with that.

JLo and Tommy Mottola

Music executive Tommy Mottola looks very happy to be hanging out with Lopez. Mottola is Thalia’s husband and he’s the Chairman of Mottola Media Group. He was previously the Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

A Rod is Ready

The party seemed to help Alex Rodriguez get ready for his fiancee’s halftime show. Here, he is seen at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and he wrote: “A little downtime at [Hard Rock Hotels] before The Big Game and a big performance. You are all in for quite a show tonight.”

Message for Fans

At one of her final rehearsals, Lopez sends a message to fans. She wrote, “1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the [Super Bowl LIV] [Pepsi Halftime] show!

Showtime

Lopez is ready to put on a show with her good friend. She wrote: “So excited to share the stage with you tonight [Shakira]! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.”