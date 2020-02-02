Super Bowl 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Football fans around the world will head to their couches on Sunday afternoon to tune into Super Bowl LIV. Some want to just watch the commercials while others have a rooting interest in either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s what time the Big Game takes place.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and the kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX, which means that Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analysis) will be the duo calling the game. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will serve as sideline reporters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those without access to FOX through their cable provider or a digital antenna, the game can also be watched with a fuboTV streaming subscription. A free trial is available for new customers, and the fuboTV can be watched via desktop computer, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TV. Super Bowl LIV will also be available via the FOX Sports Go streaming app.

Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will be played at the home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium. The NFL will be embracing the South Florida flair during this game while having Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform the fan-favorite halftime show.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been to the Big Game since winning Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings. The Missouri-based franchise has spent the past 50 years trying to make a return. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have been to the Super Bowl seven times, including a loss to the Baltimore Ravens following the 2012 season. Their last victory was in 1995.

With kickoff only one day away, the Chiefs are currently viewed as very slight favorites. According to CBS Sports, the margin of victory is set at 1.5 points. The two teams are expected to combine for 54 points overall.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is capable of scoring at will, which became evident during the Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans in which they scored touchdowns on seven straight drives. Although finding the end zone could be more difficult against a San Francisco team that boasts the league’s best defense.

The 49ers have held opposing quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins (Minnesota) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) in check during the playoffs, and they have hopes of doing the same to the defending league MVP in Mahomes.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images