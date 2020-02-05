Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Celebrates Win by Chugging Beer off Lombardi Trophy

Follow his team’s big Super Bowl win, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has revealed that he celebrated the victory by chugging a beer off of the Lombardi Trophy. In a clip shared to Instagram, Kelce is seen pouring out a Bud Light near the top of the trophy, while positioning his open mouth near the bottom, catching the stream of alcohol as it runs down the side. In the post’s caption he explained himself, writing, “Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion…. No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:11am PST

The video has been making the rounds on social media, with many user commenting on it. “Definitely see why he was fighting for his right to Lombarrrrrdayyyy!” one user quipped.

“My 5 year old son Brantley hacked into my twitter account and just watched this and now he’s an alcoholic. This is all your fault!” joked another.

Cue Pats fans: “He’s trying to be like Gronk!!! Only Gronk can Gronk like Gronk!! Gronk is the Gronkiest to ever Gronk!” Shutup. pic.twitter.com/ClBTJWHOBS — citizen of the world (@PANDAMONIUM202) February 4, 2020

“Big points for creativity. He should use something better than Bud Light next time, though,” someone else commented.

“I doubt he invented it. Phil Vilapiano probably did that right in front of Pete Rozelle and the cameras just cut away,” one more user said.

There really aren’t many people on earth who is a bigger tool. Just so happens his Quarterback’s brother has him beat. Kelce is a close second tho — Toucansam (@begonis101) February 4, 2020

After the Chiefs’ win against the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, many have been congratulating the team on social media, with Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, writing, “Congrats to the @Chiefs. It sucks for it to end like this but we will hold our heads high. Thank you to our players and coaches for a magical season. Thanks to the #Faithful for your unwavering support.”

“Congrats to the chiefs. I kno Kansas City all the way live right now……something bout a Kansas jersey wit 15 on it creates magic lol,” added former NBA player Mario Chalmers.

