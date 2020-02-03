Super Bowl 2020: Cardi B Reacts to Shakira Singing Her Song During Halftime Show

During the 2020 Super Bowl 2020 Pepsi Halftime Show, Shakira went into her own rendition of Cardi B‘s “I Like It,” and now the hit rapper is reacting to the performance. After the big moment, Cardi took to her Instagram Story and said in a video clip, “There was a point where Shakira was so popular. Like, she was just putting out music, music, music, music out… She was like a punk rocker. She was kinda like a punk rock-ish, pop, Spanish artist.”

“And then she came with the belly dancing era and everybody, like, in Washington Heights, in the Bronx, they wanted to be, like, belly dancers and everything. Even girls that don’t speak Spanish, or they don’t really know Spanish, they were just, like, belly dancing. It was just, like, a crazy era,” Cardi continued.

She went on to praise Shakira’s halftime show co-performer, Jennifer Lopez, as well, gushing, “JLo, she was just, like, boom. She was just flourishing and everything…For me to even know JLo, for me to even have conversations with JLo, for me to even do a song with JLo, I just sometimes cannot even believe it, digest it.”

Notably, Cardi went on to reveal that she was aware of “I Like It” being included in the set prior to the show, saying, “I already knew that Shakira was going to perform ‘I Like It.’ For me to even know that she was going to perform ‘I Like It,’ I just be like, ‘Yo, that s— is crazy.’ Do they even understand [that] I grew up listening to these people? Sometimes I just cannot believe this s—. This is crazy.”

“I really grew up listening to these people and just seeing them in person, performing. That s— is beyond, like, a blessing,” she added. “It’s just, like, wow. Life is f—ing crazy. I would never think this would be my destiny in life. And I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful.”

Following the epic halftime show, Shakira took to Twitter to express how she felt about performing at the big event, which was, coincidentally, held on her 43rd birthday.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” she wrote in a tweet. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”