Super Bowl 2020: Alex Rodriguez Made Good Luck Video for Fiancee Jennifer Lopez Ahead of Halftime Show

Alex Rodriguez was sure to offer fiancée Jennifer Lopez plenty of support before she took the stage with Shakira during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show on Sunday. According to Dancing With the Stars pro dance alum Derek Hough, the former New York Yankees star recruited him to help make “a good luck video” for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“A-Rod sent me a text yesterday,” Hough told Us Weekly just a day after the big game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs winning against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. “He was putting together a good luck video for her, and what a good dude, man.”

Although Hough didn’t dish on any details about the video in question, and neither Rodriguez nor Lopez have shared it on social media, the professional dancer said that he was happy to send his support.

“Of course I made a video wishing her good luck, wishing her the best,” he said. “All the creative directors, everyone involved, I know all of them. … I’m just really happy for them all.”

Even before Lopez wowed the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, alongside Shakira, Rodriguez had publicly voiced his praise for the show, writing on Instagram that he was “so proud and excited” just after news that Lopez and Shakira would be headlining broke.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight just days ahead of the performance, Rodriguez had expressed his excitement, teasing just how great the halftime show would be.

“It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic,” he said. “I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

Of course, his excitement didn’t diminish after the show was over. On Sunday, just after Lopez stepped off the stage, Rodriguez again flocked to social media to shower her with his support.

“AMAZING!!” he captioned a video of himself on the field dancing along with crowd. “She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”