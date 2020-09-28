'Sunday Night Football': Mike Tirico Fills in for Al Michaels, and Fans Are Confused
NFL fans got a surprise when they were watching Sunday Night Football. Instead of Al Michaels calling the game with Cris Collinsworth, Mike Tirico filled in to call the game that featured the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. The good news is Michaels is okay and will return soon. This move was planned well before the season as NBC is giving Michaels a little time off this year.
"His first bye week will be Week 3 in New Orleans, and then after that we’re going to take it month by month just to kind of see how the schedule shakes out," Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli said to the New York Post earlier this month. Tirico could be the permanent replacement for Michaels as his contract is up after next year. And if that happens, Tirico could be working with a new analyst as the network reportedly signed Drew Brees to a deal and will join once he retires.
"This is a great schedule for me," Michaels said in text message to the New York Post. "A lot of West Coast games and a couple of byes during the season to cut down on some travel, which is welcome for me. I was part of formulating the plan. I’m all in." Here's a look at fans reacting to Tirico filling in for Michaels.
Seeing Mike Tirico and not Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/p0xX8mweKo— bookie (@DailyPayoutBook) September 28, 2020
Uhhhh, where’s al michaels?— Chris Ciaccia (@Chris_Ciaccia) September 28, 2020
No Al Michaels and no slide. Just shut it down at this point @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Pq3EZnVS6z— The Slide - Szn (@Slide_Szn) September 28, 2020
Anyone know why Mike Tirico is calling the Packers/Saints SNF game tonight instead of Al Michaels?— Sam Hays (@WichitaChiefSam) September 27, 2020
All due respect to Al Michaels, but Mike Tirico on the play by play makes this game 10x more watchable— Wray Perkin (@WrayPerkin) September 28, 2020
Umm I love Mike Tirico, don’t get me wrong...but where tf is Al Michaels?— kelly lucis (@_klou23) September 28, 2020
Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth and that BAAAAAAAAAAAAAADDDD MAN number 12 Aaron Rodgers! name me a better combination! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/1d83n79rSy— Mr. J (@Mr_J_Takes) September 28, 2020
No offense to Mike Tirico, but who on God’s green earth decided to not put Al Michaels with Chris Colinsworth? Because whoever did just broke up the best broadcasting pair in sports. @SNFonNBC #GBvsNO— Benjamin Sullivan (@The_Ben_Sully) September 28, 2020
Unpopular opinion: Al Michaels has been washed for years. Mike Tirico is much, much better at play-by-play, and Cris Collinsworth isn't quite as unbearable with Tirico.
Al should've hung up the mic after making that Harvey Weinstein joke— Jordan Price (@JRP__1994) September 28, 2020
Your preference to do play by play for SNF?— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2020
I will forever love Al Michaels’s play-by-play style (even if his politics can be thrown off the nearest cliff) . . . but hearing Mike Tirico call a football game is always top-notch.— 🍩 Tyler, Noted Mask Wearer #BLM 🍩 (@KingDonutI) September 28, 2020
I like Mike Tirico, but I may cry if Al Michaels isn’t calling the Bills’ Sunday Night Football game.— Jack Goods (@GoodsOnSports) September 28, 2020
Nothing against Mike tirico but #SNF isn’t the same without al michaels— Brandon Barber (@BrandonBarber59) September 28, 2020
No Al Michaels tonight boo. Well Mike Tirico is cool! Just wish it was Cris Collinsworth missing tonight.... #SNF #Saints @packers— Coach Dom ™ (@DalessandroAve) September 28, 2020
I like Mike Tirico, but Al Michaels’ voice with CC is a reason why I LOVE watching the NFL, let alone Sunday nights. https://t.co/hJ2tDi1GEA— Steph Harris (@stephleeharris) September 28, 2020