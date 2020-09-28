'Sunday Night Football': Mike Tirico Fills in for Al Michaels, and Fans Are Confused

NFL fans got a surprise when they were watching Sunday Night Football. Instead of Al Michaels calling the game with Cris Collinsworth, Mike Tirico filled in to call the game that featured the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. The good news is Michaels is okay and will return soon. This move was planned well before the season as NBC is giving Michaels a little time off this year.

"His first bye week will be Week 3 in New Orleans, and then after that we’re going to take it month by month just to kind of see how the schedule shakes out," Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli said to the New York Post earlier this month. Tirico could be the permanent replacement for Michaels as his contract is up after next year. And if that happens, Tirico could be working with a new analyst as the network reportedly signed Drew Brees to a deal and will join once he retires.

"This is a great schedule for me," Michaels said in text message to the New York Post. "A lot of West Coast games and a couple of byes during the season to cut down on some travel, which is welcome for me. I was part of formulating the plan. I’m all in." Here's a look at fans reacting to Tirico filling in for Michaels.