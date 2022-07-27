'Sunday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season

By Brian Jones

The NFL season is less than two months away, which means Sunday nights will be busy for fans. Sunday Night Football will have a different look at Mike Tirico will take over the play-by-play duties for Al Michaels who will now be the voice of Thursday Night Football. Also, Maria Taylor will be the new host as she will take over for Tirico. 

"Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports," NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said, via NBC's press release. Another change is Drew Brees will not be with the NBC team this season as he's taking the season off to enjoy retired life.

 Fans will have their share of storylines while watching Sunday Night Football. The first game for the NBC crew will be Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Super Bowl champion  Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. Three days later, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the entire Sunday Night Football schedule. Note: All games start at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Week 1 - Week 3

Week 1 (Sept. 8) – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 (Sept. 11) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Sept. 18) – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3 (Sept. 25) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

Week 4 - Week 6

(Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Week 4 (Oct. 2) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 (Oct. 9) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 (Oct. 16) – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 - Week 9

Week 7 (Oct. 23) – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8 (Oct. 30) – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 9 (Nov. 6) – Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 - Week 12

(Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Week 10 (Nov. 13) – Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11 (Nov. 20) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving) – New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 12 (Nov. 27) – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 - Week 15

Week 13 (Dec. 4) – Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 (Dec. 11) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Week 15 (Dec. 18) New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 - Week 18

(Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Week 16 (Dec. 25, Christmas) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17 (Jan. 1, 2023, New Year's Day) – Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18 (Jan. 8) – TBD

One fan wrote: "3 Dallas, 3 Bucs, and 3 Chiefs games? Then 2 Broncos and 2 Phili games? But not 1 Saints game? Guess they hate ratings and hate when their "experts" all pick the wrong team to win."

