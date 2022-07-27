'Sunday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season

The NFL season is less than two months away, which means Sunday nights will be busy for fans. Sunday Night Football will have a different look at Mike Tirico will take over the play-by-play duties for Al Michaels who will now be the voice of Thursday Night Football. Also, Maria Taylor will be the new host as she will take over for Tirico.

"Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports," NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said, via NBC's press release. Another change is Drew Brees will not be with the NBC team this season as he's taking the season off to enjoy retired life.

Fans will have their share of storylines while watching Sunday Night Football. The first game for the NBC crew will be Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. Three days later, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the entire Sunday Night Football schedule. Note: All games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.