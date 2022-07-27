'Sunday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season
The NFL season is less than two months away, which means Sunday nights will be busy for fans. Sunday Night Football will have a different look at Mike Tirico will take over the play-by-play duties for Al Michaels who will now be the voice of Thursday Night Football. Also, Maria Taylor will be the new host as she will take over for Tirico.
"Maria is the perfect choice to carry the legacy forward of anchoring the most-watched studio show in sports," NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood said, via NBC's press release. Another change is Drew Brees will not be with the NBC team this season as he's taking the season off to enjoy retired life.
Fans will have their share of storylines while watching Sunday Night Football. The first game for the NBC crew will be Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. Three days later, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the entire Sunday Night Football schedule. Note: All games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 1 - Week 3
Week 1 (Sept. 8) – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 1 (Sept. 11) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 (Sept. 18) – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3 (Sept. 25) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
Week 4 - Week 6
Week 4 (Oct. 2) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 (Oct. 9) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 (Oct. 16) – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7 - Week 9
Week 7 (Oct. 23) – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 8 (Oct. 30) – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 9 (Nov. 6) – Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 - Week 12
Week 10 (Nov. 13) – Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 11 (Nov. 20) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12 (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving) – New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 12 (Nov. 27) – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 - Week 15
Week 13 (Dec. 4) – Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 14 (Dec. 11) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 15 (Dec. 18) New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 - Week 18
Week 16 (Dec. 25, Christmas) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 17 (Jan. 1, 2023, New Year's Day) – Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 18 (Jan. 8) – TBD
Overview
