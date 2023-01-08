Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Lions vs Packers

The final Sunday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season features two teams fighting for a playoff spot. The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers, and it will also be the NFL's final regular season game. The game will kick off tonight (Jan. 8) at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Lions (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Packers and if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams. They are looking to play in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. But even if the Lions don't reach the playoffs, they have shown promise as they have won their most games since 2016. After starting the season 1-6, the Lions have won seven of their last 10 games.

It ALL comes down to this!



The playoffs are on the line as the @Lions and @packers take center stage on Sunday Night Football. #OnePride #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Qpb9iZgVaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 8, 2023

"We've got nothing to lose here," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, per the team's official website. "We go in, we cut it loose. And let's have the time of our life. Let's find a way to win this game. We get to be on this big stage. Our guys are excited about that. We get to play one more game. At the very least, we're playing one more game."

The Packers (8-8) are in a good position to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year as they just need to beat the Lions to punch their ticket. This has been a disappointing year for Green Bay after winning 13 games each of the last three years. But after winning the last four games, Green Bay is one of the hottest teams in the NFL and could be a very dangerous team if they make the playoffs.

"I still go back to that Chicago game and that fourth quarter, which gave us a lot of confidence, and since then, we've practiced with a different level of energy," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, per the team's official website. "There's been a lightness in the locker room and a lot of positive things that you give you confidence that this team has a chance to make a run."