Study Reveals the Most Popular Sports Team by State

By Brian Jones

2022 is almost over, and it was a wild year for sports. But when it comes to the entire county, which sports teams are the most popular? NJOnlineGambling.com recently released a study about the most-obsessed sports cities in America, and one of the things the outlet looked at was the most popular professional sports teams in each state. Teams like the Atlanta Braves and Denver Broncos got love from at least three states, while the Boston Red Sox is popular on the East coast. 

As the study states, "Americans are split almost evenly between their love of the NFL and the MLB. When looking at the top searched professional sports teams by state, 21 states searched the most for NFL teams compared to 19 searching for MLB teams. Only one state's favorite team was from the NHL. That was Nevada, which repeatedly searched for the
Vegas Golden Knights."

One thing that's interesting about the study is the West coast is not unanimous when it comes to a favorite pro sports team, which makes sense since there are multiple teams in the area. Here's a look the each state's favorite pro sports team. 

Alabama – Atlanta Braves

Alaska – Seattle Mariners

Arizona – Phoenix Suns

Arkansas – St. Louis Cardinals

Californa – Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado – Denver Broncos

Connecticut – New York Yankees

thursday-night-football-eagles-texans-time-channel-how-to-watch.jpg
(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Delaware – Philadelphia Eagles

Florida – Miami Heat

Georgia – Atlanta Braves

Hawaii – Golden State Warriors

Idaho- Utah Jazz

Illinois – Chicago Bears

Indiana – Indianapolis Colts

Iowa – Chicago Cubs

Kansas – Kansas City Chiefs

Kentucky – Cincinnati Reds

Louisiana – New Orleans Saints

Maine – Boston Red Sox

Maryland – Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts – Boston Celtics

albert-pujols-reach-700-home-runs-before-retires.jpg
(Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan – Detroit Tigers

Minnesota – Minnesota Twins

Mississippi – New Orleans Saints

Missouri – St. Louis Cardinals

Montana – Denver Broncos

Nebraska – Kansas City Chiefs

Nevada – Las Vegas Golden Knights

New Hampshire – Boston Celtics

New Jersey – New York Yankees

New Mexico – Dallas Cowboys

New York – Buffalo Bills

North Carolina – Carolina Panthers

North Dakota – Minnesota Vikings

Ohio – Cleveland Browns

braves-astros-world-series-game-2-time-channel-how-to-watch.jpg
(Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Oklahoma – Oklahoma City Thunder

Oregon – Portland Trail Blazers

Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh Steelers

Rhode Island – Boston Red Six

South Carolina – Atlanta Braves

South Dakota – Minnesota Twins

Tennessee – Tennessee Titans

Texas – Dallas Cowboys

Utah – Utah Jazz

Vermont – Boston Red Sox

Virginia – Washington Nationals

Washington – Seattle Mariners

West Virginia – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wisconsin – Milwaukee Brewers

Wyoming – Denver Broncos

