Study Reveals the Most Popular Sports Team by State

2022 is almost over, and it was a wild year for sports. But when it comes to the entire county, which sports teams are the most popular? NJOnlineGambling.com recently released a study about the most-obsessed sports cities in America, and one of the things the outlet looked at was the most popular professional sports teams in each state. Teams like the Atlanta Braves and Denver Broncos got love from at least three states, while the Boston Red Sox is popular on the East coast.

As the study states, "Americans are split almost evenly between their love of the NFL and the MLB. When looking at the top searched professional sports teams by state, 21 states searched the most for NFL teams compared to 19 searching for MLB teams. Only one state's favorite team was from the NHL. That was Nevada, which repeatedly searched for the

Vegas Golden Knights."

One thing that's interesting about the study is the West coast is not unanimous when it comes to a favorite pro sports team, which makes sense since there are multiple teams in the area. Here's a look the each state's favorite pro sports team.