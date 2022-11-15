Study Reveals the Most Popular Sports Team by State
2022 is almost over, and it was a wild year for sports. But when it comes to the entire county, which sports teams are the most popular? NJOnlineGambling.com recently released a study about the most-obsessed sports cities in America, and one of the things the outlet looked at was the most popular professional sports teams in each state. Teams like the Atlanta Braves and Denver Broncos got love from at least three states, while the Boston Red Sox is popular on the East coast.
As the study states, "Americans are split almost evenly between their love of the NFL and the MLB. When looking at the top searched professional sports teams by state, 21 states searched the most for NFL teams compared to 19 searching for MLB teams. Only one state's favorite team was from the NHL. That was Nevada, which repeatedly searched for the
Vegas Golden Knights."
One thing that's interesting about the study is the West coast is not unanimous when it comes to a favorite pro sports team, which makes sense since there are multiple teams in the area. Here's a look the each state's favorite pro sports team.
Alabama – Atlanta Braves
Alaska – Seattle Mariners
Arizona – Phoenix Suns
Arkansas – St. Louis Cardinals
Californa – Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado – Denver Broncos
Connecticut – New York Yankees
Delaware – Philadelphia Eagles
Florida – Miami Heat
Georgia – Atlanta Braves
Hawaii – Golden State Warriors
Idaho- Utah Jazz
Illinois – Chicago Bears
Indiana – Indianapolis Colts
Iowa – Chicago Cubs
Kansas – Kansas City Chiefs
Kentucky – Cincinnati Reds
Louisiana – New Orleans Saints
Maine – Boston Red Sox
Maryland – Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts – Boston Celtics
Michigan – Detroit Tigers
Minnesota – Minnesota Twins
Mississippi – New Orleans Saints
Missouri – St. Louis Cardinals
Montana – Denver Broncos
Nebraska – Kansas City Chiefs
Nevada – Las Vegas Golden Knights
New Hampshire – Boston Celtics
New Jersey – New York Yankees
New Mexico – Dallas Cowboys
New York – Buffalo Bills
North Carolina – Carolina Panthers
North Dakota – Minnesota Vikings
Ohio – Cleveland Browns
Oklahoma – Oklahoma City Thunder
Oregon – Portland Trail Blazers
Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh Steelers
Rhode Island – Boston Red Six
South Carolina – Atlanta Braves
South Dakota – Minnesota Twins
Tennessee – Tennessee Titans
Texas – Dallas Cowboys
Utah – Utah Jazz
Vermont – Boston Red Sox
Virginia – Washington Nationals
Washington – Seattle Mariners
West Virginia – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wisconsin – Milwaukee Brewers
Wyoming – Denver Broncos