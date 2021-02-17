Stephen Amell's Nocking Point Partners With Cleveland Cavaliers for Special Wine

✖

Heels star Stephen Amell is an avid sports fan, as well as the co-owner of a Nocking Point Wines. Now he is combining his two interests once again while partnering with an NBA team. The wine company is releasing a special Cleveland Cavaliers wine.

Amell dropped the news on Instagram Wednesday with a video showing off the bottle. The design featured the city skyline and the "C" from the team's logo. The video also featured several highlights from the NBA team and footage of the city at night. "[Cavs Cab]! The official wine of the [Cavs]" Amell wrote in the caption of his post. He also revealed that the wine would help raise money for The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"This partnership is about more than just wine. It’s about creating memorable experiences and we believe this is a fun way to connect and celebrate the team, all while enjoying fantastic wine and helping the Cleveland community fight hunger as well," said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers senior vice president of global partnerships, in a statement.

According to the Nocking Point website, two bottles of the specially-created wine will cost $64. Though only a limited number of fans and collectors will be able to get their hands on a few bottles. The site only allows purchases from people in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, or Western New York.

"Nocking Point Wines and the Cleveland Cavaliers commemorate their partnership with this one-of-a-kind, exclusive, Cleveland original," the wine's description says. "The artwork was created by local Cleveland artist, Aaron Sechrist, in collaboration with the Cavs organization and creative team. Cavs legend Austin Carr personally curated this very special wine blend sourced from the highest quality Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Washington State, and each bottle sold will raise money for The Greater Cleveland Food Bank. We can proudly say that every part of this wine, from its contents to its label, was inspired by, and created for, 'The Land.' Enjoy!"

Nocking Point Wines and the Cavaliers teamed up in October 2020 and announced a special Wine Club. The Club, which will launch soon, will send subscribers a special co-branded box in the mail. Each box will include a variety of exclusive Nocking Point wines featuring labels designed by Cleveland artists. The boxes will also include "various pieces of special Cavaliers merchandise."

Created in 2012 by Amell and Andrew Harding, Nocking Point has grown from a small winery in Walla Walla, Washington, into a company that delivers specialty wine to club members. The company has also partnered with several brands and prominent figures for specialty releases over the years. Some past examples are All Elite Wrestling, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Moxy Hotels, Carl's Jr., and Jared Padalecki among others.