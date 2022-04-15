Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Details Relationship With Former Teammate LeBron James (Exclusive)

✖

Kevin Love and LeBron James developed a good relationship when they played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And while James has moved on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, he and Love continue to be good friends. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Love, who has been with the Cavaliers since 2014, discussed how he keeps in close contact with James and other Cavaliers players who were on the roster when the team won the NBA Championship in 2016.

"I mean we have a group chat that we speak every single day," Love exclusively told PopCulture. "There's six of us on that group chat from 2016 and as group chats go, it's kind of all over the map. We talk about everything, we talk about family, we talk about work, we talk about basketball, JR Smith. We talk about school, [Richarcd Jefferson] and Channing [Frye], we talk about the stuff that they're doing off the floor."

"Channing and I are in a wine business together. Like we kind of cover every base with what we talk about as well as like just off the cuff stuff we see on social media, stuff that we seen within our daily lives. So, it's kind of never-ending and just a kind of an open forum to talk about whatever we want or whatever we're feeling." James was originally selected by the Cavaliers No. 1 overall in 2003 and was with the team until 2010. He then moved on to the Miami Heat and was there until he returned to Cleveland in 2014 which is the same time Love arrived there from the Minnesota Timberwolves. James, Love, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Cavaliers players from 2016 defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, giving Cleveland its first title in franchise history.

James left Cleveland following the 2018 season to join the Lakers where he helped the team win the title in 2020. For Love and the Cavaliers, things have not been going great as they have had a few down seasons over the last few years. However, they have bounced back in a big way this year and are one win away from reaching the playoffs. For the 2021-22 season, Love played in 74 games this season and averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in a bench role.