Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert's Son Has Died

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, died on Saturday. He was 26 years old. When Nick was a child, he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1), which is a genetic condition that causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. Nick's death was announced by the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, according to ESPN.

"Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life," the Cavaliers said in a statement. "Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs' good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick's unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization. It was our honor to stand with Nick this past season and celebrate the strength and resilience of all those impacted by NF. Our season-long Bow Tie campaign was a constant reminder that there's still more work to be done to find a cure."

It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1). pic.twitter.com/naLti19e2l — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 7, 2023

Cavaliers fans know Nick well as he's been the team's representative in the NBA Draft Lottery. With Nick sitting in the Cavaliers' seat at the draft lottery, the team has received the No. 1 pick twice. In 2011, the Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving with their lottery pick, and Irving helped the team win the NBA Championship in 2016. Nick wore a bowtie during the draft lottery, which then became a symbol for his efforts to raise money and awareness for neurofibromatosis.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Gilbert and [Cavaliers] family on the passing of Nick Gilbert, a true inspiration to the Cleveland sports community and beyond," the Cleveland Browns said in a statement. "Your passion for the Cavs, infectious smile and signature bow tie will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace."

The Cavaliers dedicated the 2022-23 season to Nick, adding a bowtie emblem to their warm-up jackets and throughout their home arena. "We want to give a special thanks to Cleveland fans for always embracing Nick and showing him support and love over the years," Dan Gilbert said in a statement before the season, per the New York Post. "This season, we're using the Cavs platform to raise awareness of NF and the millions who are impacted by this disease. While there's currently no cure, we hope to help support cutting-edge research through our efforts. So, as you cheer on the Cavs this season, we ask that you keep Nick and all those fighting NF in your hearts."