Steelers Release Kameron Kelly After Being Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats, and Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t wait to make a decision regarding safety Kameron Kelly, as the team released him after being arrested for making terroristic threats, as well as resisting arrest at a local bar early Friday morning. The Pittsburgh team has not commented on the arrest, but the fact they cut Kelly made it clear they were not happy with him. With the move, the Steelers promoted safety Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster.

Once the Steelers made the move official, fans shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Keeping up the zero tolerance model of waive/commish list immediately. Again a breath of fresh air,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you! Long time coming – Tom Brady’s favorite safety,” another added.

“Very disappointing. Kelly is a good player,” a third fan wrote.

“Man probably got f— over by the cops but at the same time I like Marcus Allen so [I don’t know],” a fourth fan added.

Police said that Kelly was being disorderly at Mario’s South Side Saloon. He was angry that the song he played at the jukebox was skipped over, which led to him threatening to punch an employee. When Kelly was outside, he got into it with an officer when he accidentally stepped on the foot of the woman. Kelly claimed that was “his girl” and pushed his chest against the officer.

Kelly then resisted arrest and was even punched in the face multiple times by another officer during the tussle. The San Diego State alum was sent to the hospital before being sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Kelly was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 as he signed with a team as an undrafted free agent from San Diego State in 2018. He was released by the Cowboys before the preseason began, but he signed with the San Diego Fleet of the now-defunct football league the Alliance of American Football. Once the AAF suspended operations in April this year, Kelly signed with the Steelers and made the initial 53-man roster.

“Sources say there are teams out there who are enamored with the idea of playing Kelly at cornerback to take advantage of his length and ball skills,” NFL.com reported last year. If he gets drafted to play corner, he will require patience as he lacks experience and movement skills to hold up against NFL route-runners. As a safety, teams like his range and ball skills to take it away and flip the field. Kelly’s success could be tied to positional and scheme fit more than most.”