Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Coach Darryl Drake Dead at 62

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach, Darryl Drake has suddenly passed away at the age of 62, confirmed by team president Art Rooney. A former football player himself, Drake was a standout from Louisville, Kentucky who played three years in the National Football League.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement regarding his passing, sharing that the team was at a “loss for words” following his tragic passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football,” the statement read. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

An excerpt of his bio per the club highlights the tremendous work he did with the Arizona Cardinals, most notably with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald:

“With the Cardinals his past five years, Drake coached wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was selected to four Pro Bowls in that span, including his team-record 11th Pro Bowl selection in 2017. Fitzgerald totaled the third-most receptions in the NFL with Drake on staff from 2013-17 – hauling in 470 passes for 5,132 yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Fitzgerald eclipsed 100 receptions in each of his previous three seasons (2015-17), leading the NFL with 107 catches in 2016 – the second time he led the NFL in the category (2005).

Arizona finished the 2016 season with 418 points, the fourth-best total in Cardinals history, while having the ninth ranked offense in the NFL. In 2015, the Cardinals boasted the top-ranked offense in the NFL and established single-season records for points (489), touchdowns (59), touchdown passes (35), total net yards (6,533), first downs (373) and first downs passing (237). Fitzgerald set a franchise single-season record with 109 catches and John Brown totaled 65 grabs for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season. Fitzgerald and Brown’s 2015 campaign marked the fifth time in Cardinals history with multiple 1,000-receiving yard players. Drake was named the top wide receivers coach in the NFL in 2015 by Pro Football Focus.”

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, released a statement of his own Sunday morning, sharing how Drake was a “close friend” who had a “tremendous impact” on his coaching career.

“He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now,” Tomlin said. “Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time. My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl’s entire family.”

Drake began his current role with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, however he had been in the coaching profession both college and professionally since 1983, with stops at Western Kentucky, Georgia, Texas and the Chicago Bears, just to name a few.

With the sudden and tragic news, the Pittsburgh Steelers have canceled practice Sunday morning at Saint Vincent College and the campus will be closed to all fans.